Insider

In a previous article, I looked at the strongest conference in college football for 2016. For the first time in 10 years, the SEC did not take home that title.

The general consensus after the regular season was that the Big Ten had the best conference, but it ended up tied for third in my rankings after a 3-7 bowl season. The ACC, with a win in the championship game, took the 2016 title of toughest conference.

Which conference will be the toughest in 2017? Last year, we witnessed firsthand how things can quickly change. To determine the toughest conference this year, I took a look at my power ratings that I had for each team. I then put the power ratings into four groups.