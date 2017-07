Insider

Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

Bo Scarbrough is back to lead Alabama's running attack. What could Georgia's offense produce if Nick Chubb and Sony Michel stay healthy? And they're not the only top backs in the SEC: Just ask LSU's explosive Derrius Guice.

But which program has the best running back situation in the nation this season? Here's a look at the top teams.