Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

How will Clemson defend its national title? The Tigers can start with their talented defensive line, which will be deep and experienced. But does Clemson have the country's best DL?

Ohio State might not be as experienced, but the Buckeyes have enough talent that their second string could start for a lot of schools.

Here's a look at the top defensive lines.