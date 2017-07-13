        <
          ACC forecast for 2017: It's Florida State vs. Clemson

          Jimbo Fisher's team returns 15 starters for this season. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports
          9:40 AM ET
          • Phil SteeleESPN Staff Writer
            • ESPN Insider college football contributor
            • Has published his annual college football preview magazine for the past 18 years

          Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

          The ACC's Atlantic Division features two teams -- Florida State and Clemson -- that not only could win the conference, but could contend for a national title. And don't forget about Louisville, which could be in the hunt depending on how the Cardinals fare against the league's best.

          In the Coastal Division, Miami could be favored in 11 of its 12 games.

          Here's Phil Steele's look at the ACC races:

