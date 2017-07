Insider

Every team begins the year undefeated, but the reality is that only a handful have a legitimate chance of winning the 2017 College Football Playoff.

Last season, Washington won the Pac-12 championship and earned a place in the CFP. The Huskies were arguably one of the top-five teams in the program's history.

With so much returning talent -- including the best quarterback the Huskies have ever had -- don't discount Washington's chances at a CFP repeat appearance.