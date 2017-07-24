        <
          Why USC is a legit 2017 playoff contender

          How far can quarterback Sam Darnold take Clay Helton's USC offense? Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire
          1:34 AM ET
          • KC JoynerESPN Insider
            • NFL and CFB analyst for ESPN Insider
            • Known as "The Football Scientist"
            • Uses proprietary metrics from game tape study
          Everybody starts the year undefeated. But the cruel reality of college football is that only a handful of those teams have a legitimate chance of winning the 2017 College Football Playoff.

          Last year, the USC Trojans won their first Rose Bowl since the Pete Carroll era and landed a No. 3 ranking in the season-ending Associated Press poll.

          That performance set a high bar for USC, but there are multiple reasons the 2017 Trojans will be able to do even better than last year's squad and earn a spot in the CFP.

          (Note: Unless otherwise specified, all of the metrics detailed below are from Power 5 contests, and the associated team and player rankings are from the 65 Power 5 teams.)

