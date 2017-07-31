Why Penn State is a legit playoff contender in 2017

Insider

Everybody starts the year undefeated. But the cruel reality of college football is that only a handful of teams have a legitimate chance of winning the 2017 College Football Playoff.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are the defending Big Ten champions for the first time since 2008. That championship did not get the Nittany Lions a CFP berth last year despite Penn State having defeated Ohio State for the Big Ten East Division title.

That seeming lack of respect carries over to this season. Penn State is not considered to be the favorite to win the Big Ten in 2017 (http://es.pn/2tBFv06), but there are many reasons to believe that James Franklin's squad can defy these odds and win back-to-back Big Ten titles for the first time.

(Note: Unless otherwise specified, all of the metrics detailed below are from Power 5 contests and the associated team and player rankings are from the 65 Power 5 teams.)