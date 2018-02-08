College football's best recruiters of 2018

Insider

With signing day in the books, we can rank the coaches who were the best recruiters for the 2018 class for the final time. The last month of recruiting brought some big shifts in the rankings and, therefore, in this list.

Here is a look at the top 10 recruiters for the 2018 class.

1. Dell McGee, Georgia

Top commitment: QB Justin Fields (No. 1 in ESPN 300)

McGee has helped a surging Georgia team in this 2018 class by landing the top overall prospect in Fields during the early signing period. McGee played a big part in keeping Fields, a onetime Penn State commit, in his home state, giving the Dawgs some tremendous depth at quarterback. McGee also had a hand in landing running backs Zamir White and James Cook to help get this class to No. 1 overall in the rankings.