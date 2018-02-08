        <
        >
          Insider

          College football's best recruiters of 2018

          play
          Big recruiting class raises expectations for Texas (0:56)

          College Football Live breaks down the expectations and outlook for the Longhorns after recruiting a strong class of newcomers. (0:56)

          9:00 AM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          With signing day in the books, we can rank the coaches who were the best recruiters for the 2018 class for the final time. The last month of recruiting brought some big shifts in the rankings and, therefore, in this list.

          Here is a look at the top 10 recruiters for the 2018 class.

          1. Dell McGee, Georgia
          Top commitment: QB Justin Fields (No. 1 in ESPN 300)
          McGee has helped a surging Georgia team in this 2018 class by landing the top overall prospect in Fields during the early signing period. McGee played a big part in keeping Fields, a onetime Penn State commit, in his home state, giving the Dawgs some tremendous depth at quarterback. McGee also had a hand in landing running backs Zamir White and James Cook to help get this class to No. 1 overall in the rankings.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.