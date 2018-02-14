Take a spin with college football's trade machine

Insider

If there's one league that lives for the drama that is the trade deadline, it's the NBA. The Cleveland Cavaliers took overhaul to a whole new level with LeBron James & Co. gutting most of the roster to become younger and faster.

Whether it pays off in the long run is yet to be seen, but it certainly was exciting to see so many players traded either to or from the Cavs.

Kelly Bryant and Clemson will find out their playoff fate during a midseason three-week stretch. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

So, what if college football could have all the fun the pros have with a trade deadline? Can you imagine Alabama coach Nick Saban calling up USC coach Clay Helton to ask about a trade for a young defensive back? What about Ohio State coach Urban Meyer calling up his former assistant and Texas coach Tom Herman about a lineman or two?

The possibilities -- and theatrics -- would be limitless. Obviously, it will never happen, but that doesn't mean we can't use our imaginations to conjure up a world in which college football programs are free to trade without transfer restrictions cutting into immediate playing time. We've already seen somewhat of a mini free agency with the recent graduate transfer craze, so why not add some more fun to the offseason?

We ask you to suspend your disbelief for just a second and come on a journey through the fun that would be trading college football players in order to make that killer run to beat Bama and win it all.

Here are 11 trades we'd like to see before the 2018 college football season:

1. Clemson QB Kelly Bryant for LSU CB Andraez "Greedy" Williams and LB K'Lavon Chaisson

We start things off with a real blockbuster. Bryant guided Clemson to a 12-2 season and a College Football Playoff appearance in 2017 with some Deshaun Watson-like moments. But Clemson needs a shutdown corner and help at linebacker, and they have the No. 2 overall player in the nation in Trevor Lawrence coming in at quarterback.

There are plenty of people who think Lawrence could be even better than Watson and having another highly rated youngster like Hunter Johnson helps with depth, so losing Bryant wouldn't be the end of the world. Williams tied for first in the SEC with six interceptions and defended 17 passes as a freshman last year. Chaisson, the fourth-ranked linebacker in the 2017 class, started three games last season and had 4.5 TFL.

LSU has needed quarterback help for years and getting a seasoned winner like Bryant would be huge.