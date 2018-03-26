Which teams will have the best offenses over the next three years?

Insider

It's time for your second helping of the 2018 future power rankings. Don't worry, hungry college football fans, there are still two more sets of power rankings (defense, overall) to go.

After examining teams with the best quarterback outlook for the next three seasons, it's time to look at the entire offensive unit. A team's quarterback forecast obviously plays a big role, so expect to see many of the same teams in these rankings. But some programs have excelled more with running back recruiting or line development, so those factors are considered, too.

This is a personnel-based ranking, so I try to limit the influence of coaching, but time-tested offensive coaches are taken into account in some cases.

Editor's Picks QB Future Power Rankings: Georgia leads the way Which teams are primed for success over the next three seasons at the game's most important position? A true freshman led Georgia to the title game, and the Bulldogs have the nation's top 2018 recruit on campus, but Clemson and Alabama aren't far behind.

Ranking college football's best triplets Which teams have the best combination of quarterback, running back and receiver? It starts with Stanford, but turning projections to reality at Oklahoma and Alabama could change things. 1 Related

As a reminder, this projection covers the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons. Here's a look at the 25 teams with the best outlook on offense:

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2018 future QB ranking: 1

2017 future offense ranking: 13

Scouting the Bulldogs: Is Kirby Smart, a career defensive coach, building an offensive juggernaut in Athens? It sure seems that way. The quarterback position is secure with Jake Fromm's emergence as a freshman in 2017, along with the signing of Justin Fields, ESPN's top-ranked recruit in the 2018 class. Although Georgia loses standout running backs Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, D'Andre Swift (618 rush yards, 7.6 yards per carry) is entering his sophomore year. The Bulldogs also signed Zamir White, ESPN's top-ranked running back and No. 15 overall player in the 2018 class, and James Cook.

"That next back is going to be a dude," a defensive coordinator who faced Georgia last year said of Swift. "He hurt us more than the other two. I don't think that's going to fall off very much, and then they have Zamir White coming in."

Wideout Terry Godwin is back for one more year and tight end Isaac Nauta could play two more seasons. Georgia has made some of its biggest gains on the line, a potential weakness entering last season. Tackle Andrew Thomas is only a sophomore -- "He jumped off the tape like he's going to be unbelievable," an SEC defensive coordinator said -- and Georgia has loaded up on ESPN 300 linemen in the past two classes, including 2017 five-star tackle Isaiah Wilson and the top two guards in the 2018 class, Trey Hill and Jamaree Salyer.