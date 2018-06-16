Scout's Take: QB John Rhys Plumlee to Georgia

Georgia has added a dynamic, under-the-radar quarterback prospect to its mix of signal-callers. Continue reading to see why ESPN 300 prospect John Rhys Plumlee is exactly what the Bulldogs need at QB in this class:
Trotz resigns as Capitals head coach
1hGreg Wyshynski
How Mike Trout stacks up to MLB's greats as he closes in on 1,000 games
7hDavid Schoenfield and Sam Miller
Bookmakers face new challenges in legal U.S. betting market
5hDavid Purdum and Doug Kezirian
Can Shaquill Griffin fill the void left by Richard Sherman?
6hBrady Henderson
What U.S. sport could learn from international football
8hSam Borden, ESPN FC
Remember when Ronda Rousey posed in 2012? See photos from years past
3dESPN The Magazine
Grass is always greener for Stuttgart champion Roger Federer
5hSimon Cambers
Alonso wins Le Mans 24 Hours with Toyota
1dNate Saunders
Seven years before her death, Donovan reflected on her career
3dRob Trucks | Special to espnW
Insider