Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

Which college football programs have the top wide receivers for 2018? This season the best group will come out of the SEC, where A.J. Brown will lead Ole Miss.

Here are the best of the bunch.

1. Ole Miss Rebels

In A.J. Brown (1,252 receiving yards, averaging 16.7 yards per reception), the Rebels boast one of the nation's premier pass-catchers and a candidate to be the first receiver taken in next year's NFL draft. The second team All-American will open the field up for DaMarkus Lodge (698, 17.0) and D.K. Metcalf (646, 16.6), who also are big targets as wideouts. The staff is bullish on tight end Dawson Knox (321, 13.4).