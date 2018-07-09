        <
          Which programs have the best offensive lines for 2018?

          Wisconsin offensive linemen open a hole for running back Jonathan Taylor, a regular occurrence in 2017. Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire
          12:29 PM ET
          • Phil SteeleESPN Staff Writer
          Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

          Which programs will have the best offensive lines in 2018? Our top 15 starts with Wisconsin, where the Badgers' OL helped Jonathan Taylor to a big season.

          Here are the top 15.

          1. Wisconsin Badgers
          The Badgers are synonymous with mauling offensive lines, and this season will be no different. In 2017, Wisconsin produced four All-Big Ten performers who paved the way for Jonathan Taylor's 1,977-yard season. Everyone is back, totaling 150 career starts and averaging 322 pounds, led by NFL-ready guard Beau Benzschawel and tackles David Edwards and Michael Deiter.

