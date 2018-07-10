        <
          Which programs have the best defensive lines for 2018?

          Clelin Ferrell (left), Austin Bryant (middle) and Christian Wilkins (right) are back to cause more trouble for Clemson opponents. Mike Comer/Getty Images
          1:41 PM ET
          • Phil SteeleESPN Staff Writer
            • ESPN Insider college football contributor
            • Has published his annual college football preview magazine for the past 18 years

          Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

          Which programs will have the best defensive lines in 2018? It might be hard to compare anyone to Clemson, which was bolstered by key players who decided not to turn pro.

          Here are the top 15 teams.

          1. Clemson Tigers
          Fueled by the improbable decisions of defensive ends Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to turn down the NFL, the Tigers feature a historically dominant defensive line. The trio, plus defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, earned All-ACC honors in 2017 by spearheading a defense that led the league in run defense (114.5 yards, 3.1 yards per carry) and tied for the FBS high with 46 sacks.

