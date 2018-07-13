Insider

Alabama is the favorite to bring home another national title, but the Crimson Tide will have competition in the SEC.

Here are Phil Steele's projections for the final standings for the SEC:

Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

West

Alabama has lost at least one SEC game in eight of the past nine years, but even with just three starters back on defense, the Crimson Tide are No. 50 on my experience chart. I have them favored by a touchdown or more in all their games and expect a 12-0 regular season. Last season, the Tide won the big rematch with Clemson; Alabama may have a national title-game rematch with Georgia in the SEC championship game this season.