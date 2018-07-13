        <
          Projecting the SEC standings

          ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on January 8, 2018 at Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire
          9:19 AM ET
          • Phil SteeleESPN Staff Writer
            • ESPN Insider college football contributor
            • Has published his annual college football preview magazine for the past 18 years

          Alabama is the favorite to bring home another national title, but the Crimson Tide will have competition in the SEC.

          Here are Phil Steele's projections for the final standings for the SEC:

          Editor's note: This article was adapted from Phil Steele's college football preview magazine, which is available here.

          West

          1. Alabama Crimson Tide

          Alabama has lost at least one SEC game in eight of the past nine years, but even with just three starters back on defense, the Crimson Tide are No. 50 on my experience chart. I have them favored by a touchdown or more in all their games and expect a 12-0 regular season. Last season, the Tide won the big rematch with Clemson; Alabama may have a national title-game rematch with Georgia in the SEC championship game this season.

