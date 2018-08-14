Insider

When assessing the college coaching landscape for 2018, two things come to mind.

1. There's no shortage of exciting, attractive candidates to move up the jobs ladder.

2. There might not be enough jobs for them to claim.

The last coaching cycle was seismic. Twenty-one FBS schools made changes, including 13 Power 5 programs. Jimbo Fisher and Willie Taggart both voluntarily moved between Power 5 schools, which is a rarity, while Kevin Sumlin avoided the typical year off the field after being fired by Texas A&M, as he landed at Arizona. The SEC and Pac-12 both had significant turnover, and four states -- Florida, Mississippi, Arizona and Oregon -- all have new coaches at their two flagship public schools.

So this winter might be light. Or it might be wild. That depends on LSU and a few other potential hot spots. Still, there are plenty of coaches in positions to make moves.

Let's take a look at them here.

Matt Campbell is building momentum at Iowa State. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Power 5 coaches who could make moves

Jeff Brohm, Purdue: Brohm, 47, already has the Big Ten buzzing after just one season with the Boilermakers. The former Louisville, NFL and, yes, XFL quarterback runs a fun, effective offense, and his defense last season was extremely underrated. Purdue stepped up with a nice contract extension this spring, and Brohm seems in no hurry to leave. But if Louisville somehow opens, Brohm would be the obvious choice. LSU could be another interesting spot if its quarterback woes continue.