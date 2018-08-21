Insider

The 2016 recruiting class was one of the most hyped classes in recent memory. After a run of five consecutive No. 1 classes, Alabama was unseated in 2016 by Florida State. The Seminoles' class was led by No. 5 overall recruit Levonta Taylor, one of nine players who earned five-star ratings from ESPN that year. Three years later, the class has by and large lived up to expectations and also produced some breakout stars. We examined how different the class would look if we reranked players based on their college production. Here are the top 25 players knowing what we know now.