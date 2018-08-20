Hot seat roundtable: How Ed Orgeron can save his job

Insider

With so many big-time coaches in new places this year, there aren't as many high-profile names in this year's preseason hot seat rankings. But Ed Orgeron is already facing skeptics and a loaded schedule in his second full year leading LSU. That's a top-tier job, so an opening in Baton Rouge could lead to another wild coaching carousel.

So what does Orgeron need to do to solidify his standing with the Tigers? And if he doesn't, who could be primed to take over? We assembled a crew of experts to answer those questions and more, including what's next for Lane Kiffin and which up-and-coming coaches could be ready for bigger jobs in 2019.

What does Ed Orgeron need to do to get off the hot seat?

Sam Khan Jr.: Don't allow LSU to lose to someone it isn't supposed to (like the home loss to Troy in 2017) and get back to double-digit wins. You know the last time LSU won 10 games? It was 2013. That's the longest stretch the Tigers have gone without reaching that mark since 2000.

Chris Low: The first three weeks of the season are critical for Orgeron with games against Miami and Auburn away from home. LSU needs to get off to a good start and establish some momentum. Otherwise, the pressure will only intensify, particularly with one of the toughest schedules in college football. Anything less than nine wins, it will get dicey for Orgeron. But the guy with the hottest seat on the Bayou might be LSU athletic director Joe Alleva.