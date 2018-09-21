There are a few standout games in college football this weekend, with the most notable taking place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, as the Tide clash with conference rival Texas A&M. Texas is taking on TCU, Michigan's going against Nebraska, Florida is meeting with Tennessee and Stanford is going head-to-head with Oregon.

These teams are meeting on the field this weekend, but they already have met on the recruiting trail plenty of times this year. Here is a look at a few prospects these teams are fighting over in this 2019 class.