Scout's Take: TE Hudson Henry to Arkansas

Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of live sporting events and ESPN Originals for just $4.99/mo!

Under Armour All-American TE Hudson Henry has decided to continue the family tradition and play for the Razorbacks. Read below to see what Arkansas' new, top-rated recruit adds to Chad Morris' offense:

ABOUT COOKIES

To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?