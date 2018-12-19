        <
        >

          College football early signing period news and the best announcements

          play
          No. 61 in ESPN 300 Criddell signs with Oklahoma (1:47)

          DB Jeremiah Criddell, the 61st-ranked player overall and No. 4 athlete in ESPN 300, picks Oklahoma. (1:47)

          4:00 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          The college football early signing period's first day is coming to a close, and more than two-thirds of the ESPN 300 are signed to their future schools. Here are the biggest news and the coolest announcements from today.

          Make sure to check out the Class Rankings top 50, in which Georgia has passed Texas A&M for the No. 2 class.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices