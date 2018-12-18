Where could Georgia QB Justin Fields play next?

Georgia freshman quarterback Justin Fields, the No. 1 prospect in the 2018 ESPN 300, is widely expected to transfer once the season ends.

Fields played sparingly in 12 games with the Bulldogs this past season. By midseason, the writing was on the wall: He was going to have a very difficult time unseating two-year starter Jake Fromm, who has a 23-4 record as UGA's starter and ranked No. 3 among FBS quarterbacks in Total QBR (88.0) in 2018.

Fields, from Kennesaw, Georgia, is expected to enroll at another school for spring semester and apply for a hardship waiver from the NCAA, and that, if granted, would allow him to play this coming season. Without the waiver, Fields would have to sit out the 2019 season under transfer rules.

A talent like Fields will have his pick of virtually any school in the country. But here are a handful of schools that Fields might consider:

Auburn

Current QBs expected to return: Joey Gatewood, Malik Willis, Cord Sandberg

2019 QB recruits: Bo Nix, No. 50 in ESPN 300

Why it makes sense for Auburn: The Tigers are already in the market for a transfer quarterback, after starter Jarrett Stidham announced earlier this month that he's forgoing his final season and entering April's NFL draft. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has had past success with transfer quarterbacks, including Stidham, Nick Marshall and Cam Newton.