          How Notre Dame was built through recruiting

          Brian Kelly has recruited a playoff-caliber roster at Notre Dame. Quinn Harris/Getty Images
          9:00 AM ET
          Wade Geraci and Craig Haubert

          As Notre Dame looks to win its first national championship since 1988, can the Irish match up with the talent of Clemson? The last time Brian Kelly's squad found itself on this stage, it was outclassed by Alabama in the 2012 national title game.

          The Irish seem to be a deeper, more talented team this time around. Here's how they got here:

          Cumulative class ranking
          Notre Dame has signed the 10th-most talent in the nation over the past five recruiting cycles. Only Florida State and playoff opponent Clemson have recruited at a higher level among its ACC-affiliated foes, and only Ohio State ranks higher among programs from the Midwest.

