          How Alabama was built through recruiting

          4:00 AM ET
          • Wade Geraci and Craig Haubert

          Alabama has been to the last three national championships, and won two of them, so it shouldn't be a surprise that the Crimson Tide are winning on the recruiting trail, too. It is pretty incredible to look at just how stacked this season's No. 1 team will be when it takes the field against No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl (Saturday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET on ESPN).

          Cumulative class ranking
          Alabama has recruited the most talent in the nation over the last five years, including three No. 1 classes (2014, 2015, 2017) and the No. 2 group in 2016. Tide fans felt a misplaced sense of panic in February when Nick Saban "only" managed to secure the sixth-best class in the country. That haul has already made its mark, however, with a pair of freshman All-Americans in CB Patrick Surtain II (No. 5 in 2018 ESPN 300) and WR/KR Jaylen Waddle (No. 77), along with contributions from freshman all-conference members DE Eyabi Anoma (No. 3), CB Josh Jobe (No. 123), LB Ale Kaho and punter Skyler DeLong. Additionally, junior college transfer CB Saivion Smith (No. 2 in 2018 ESPN JC 50) played a key role in Alabama's completely retooled defensive backfield following the departure of every 2017 starter.

