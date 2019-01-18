The deadline for college football underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft was Monday. Yesterday's stars are moving on, but college football fans can rest assure their replacements are coming. We've identified prospects from the 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes who could remind you of your favorite departing stars over the next three years.

Prospect: Bryan Bresee (No. 1 DE in the ESPN Jr 300)

NFL draft comparison: Rashan Gary (No. 2 DE on McShay's Top 32 Big Board)

Bresee and Gary draw comparisons because of their ability to play defensive end in a 3-4 scheme or tackle in a 4-3. Both can line up as a 5-technique, 4 or 3-technique dependent on scheme. Coming out of high school, Gary possessed a terrific blend of size and athleticism at the defensive end position, and Bresee is similar, but with more mass on his frame at the same stage. Both players have strong hands, and can convert speed to power on pass rushes with excellent change-of-direction ability for their size.