Breaking down the ACC recruiting classes

The ACC is top-heavy in terms of recruiting in the 2019 cycle. Clemson is the only team ranked in the top 10 of the class rankings, with 12 of the conference's 34 ESPN 300 commitments. Compare that to the SEC, which has 116 ESPN 300 commitments, 53 for the Big Ten and the 38 in the Pac-12.

Outside of Clemson, Florida State, NC State and Virginia Tech are the only other teams in the conference ranked in the top 30 of the class rankings.

It has been an up-and-down recruiting cycle for some of the ACC teams, including Miami, which is sitting at No. 34 overall in an unusual year. Despite those numbers, each team has some good pieces to help build their respective rosters and push their teams forward.

Here is a look at how the ACC fared in recruiting this cycle.

1. Clemson

Class rank: 8

Top commit: ESPN 300 CB Andrew Booth

Total commits: 27

ESPN 300 commits:: 12

Clemson's top commit, Booth, is the No. 34 overall prospect in the class. He is one of three top-100 commitments, along with wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. and defensive tackle Tyler Davis.

The Tigers are set on offense with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne and receivers Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and Amari Rodgers all returning next season. Defense, especially along the defensive line, is where Clemson is losing the most. The staff landed five-stars K.J. Henry and Xavier Thomas along the defensive line in the 2018 class and now add ESPN 300 defensive tackle Tyler Davis, four-star tackle Tayquon Johnson and three-stars Etinosa Reuben, Logan Cash and Ruke Orhorhoro to help fill holes.