Breaking down the Big 12 recruiting classes

The Big 12 has two teams ranked in the top 10 of the recruiting Class Rankings and four in the top 40. The conference is smaller than other Power 5 groups, but the Big 12 has the fewest ESPN 300 prospects committed or signed to its member schools with 30.

Comparatively, the SEC has 116 ESPN 300 signees and commits, the Big Ten has 53, the Pac-12 has 38 and the ACC has 34.

Leading the way in the conference are Oklahoma and Texas with a combined 23 of the conference's 30 ESPN 300 commitments, which is pretty remarkable. It's no surprise those two schools are at the top of the list, but it doesn't mean there aren't any other good classes in the rest of the conference.

Here's a look at where the Big 12 stands with two weeks left before the Feb. 6 signing day.

1. Oklahoma

Class rank: 6

Top commit: Five-star WR Jadon Haselwood

Total commits: 24

ESPN 300 commits: 11

Oklahoma has a lot of athleticism on offense in this 2019 class, which it will need with Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray off to the NFL ... or the MLB. Either way, he's not on the roster anymore, but the staff was able to land ESPN 300 quarterback Spencer Rattler, the No. 1 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the class, to potentially take Murray's place.

Rattler is a dynamic athlete who should be able to keep Oklahoma's offensive prowess moving forward once he sees the field. That might not be in his first season, though, because the staff also secured graduate transfer Jalen Hurts from Alabama for his final season of eligibility. Murray's backup this season, Austin Kendall, has since transferred to West Virginia, leaving Rattler and Hurts to battle it out this spring for the starting spot.

They will have some big-time receivers to throw to with five-star Haselwood, ESPN 300 receivers Theo Wease Jr. and Trejan Bridges, and No. 1 ranked tight end Austin Stogner signed in the 2019 class.

Despite returning its top two running backs, Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon, the Oklahoma staff also signed junior college running back Rhamondre Stevenson in this class.

There is also help coming to the defensive side with ESPN 300 athlete Jeremiah Criddell, who will start out as a defensive back; ESPN 300 defensive ends Joseph Wete and Marcus Hicks; ESPN 300 corner Jaden Davis; and six four-star defensive commitments ranked just outside the ESPN 300.

This class should keep Oklahoma's offense explosive in the years to come and has enough pieces to help build up the defense and fill holes where they're needed to stop other high-powered Big 12 offenses.