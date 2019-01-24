The 2019 class isn't wrapped up just yet. National signing day is Feb. 6, but much of the 2019 group signed in December, and many schools have turned their attention to the 2020 class. That makes this a good time for us to look ahead a bit and see which programs are off to fast starts.

1. Alabama: They might have fallen short of another national title this past season, but the Tide continue to lead the pack on the recruiting trail. They currently hold the top classes for both 2019 and 2020. They have already landed double-digit commits in '20, and nearly all are ranked among the ESPN Jr. 300, including explosive edge rusher Chris Braswell, who is another big get out of Maryland for the Crimson Tide. Alabama is also having success close to home, with commitments from several top in-state targets, such as monster DT Jayson Jones.

2. LSU: When Ed Orgeron took over at LSU, he was expected to recruit well, and so far he has. Already he is looking to stack a top-10 2019 class with another in 2020. The class includes a pair of ESPN Jr. 300 QBs in Max Johnson and T.J. Finley, who is an in-state prospect with good athleticism, smooth delivery and nice upside. The Tigers also have secured multiple potential targets in the passing game, including rangy and physical WR Darin Turner. They even reached to California to land one of the top CB prospects in the nation, Elias Ricks.