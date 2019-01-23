Breaking down the Pac-12 recruiting classes

Pac-12 recruiting has been interesting this cycle with some good -- and not so good -- surprises. Oregon has had a ton of success and is holding its highest-ranked recruiting class since ESPN started its rankings.

USC has made some positive strides in the past month, and Arizona State has elevated its recruiting efforts under Herm Edwards.

On the other spectrum, UCLA's recruiting class has not been up to par, currently ranked outside the top 50 of the Class Rankings. Arizona could be grouped by the same description.

Here is a full look at what has happened on the recruiting trail within the Pac-12 with only a few weeks left until the Feb. 6 signing day.

1. Oregon

Class rank: 5

Top commit: No. 1 ranked Kayvon Thibodeaux

Total commits: 25

ESPN 300 commits: 10

If Oregon finishes with the No. 5-ranked recruiting class, where it currently stands now, it will be its highest-ranked class in 14 years of ESPN recruiting rankings. The next highest class for the Ducks was in 2011 when Oregon held the No. 14-ranked class.

The 10 ESPN 300 commitments in the class are the second most the Ducks have ever had, as Mario Cristobal and his staff were able to sign 11 in 2018.

A big part of this impressive haul for Cristobal has been the success in California, with six ESPN 300 commitments from the state. That includes the No. 1-ranked prospect overall, Thibodeaux.

Oregon landed Thibodeaux over nearly every major program in the country, and have five commitments ranked in the top 100 of the rankings. The staff has all but three of its commitments signed as well, and the only reason offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu, cornerback D.J. James and safety Jamal Hill aren't signed is because they all committed in late January.

This is an impressive class for Oregon, and adding it to last year's recruiting class, the staff is adding a lot of talent to its roster. Returning most of its offense, outside of wide receiver Dillon Mitchell who declared for the NFL draft, and most of its defense, and now adding in the 2019 class, it's easy to think Oregon could put together an excellent 2019 season.