The second and final signing period for the 2019 recruiting class is coming up fast -- Feb. 6, to be exact. There are only 41 ESPN 300 prospects still unsigned, and only 14 of those are uncommitted.

That means it's going to be a mad dash for the signature of those remaining recruits who have yet to announce their decision publicly. Coaches will be after them down to the last minute, and with less than two weeks left, now is the time for making decisions.

Here is a look at the top uncommitted prospects on the board and where they will likely end up.

OT Darnell Wright

6-foot-6, 300 pounds

Huntington, West Virginia/Huntington

ESPN 300 rank: 5