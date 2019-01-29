As the 2019 recruiting class winds down, it's time to start focusing on the 2020 class. Because most programs have their 2019 classes mostly wrapped up, quite a few coaches have already put their efforts toward underclassmen.

Recruits are able to take official visits during spring of their junior season, and as the recruiting process speeds up more and more each year, we are seeing more recruits make their commitments earlier in the process. As of right now, 88 ESPN Junior 300 recruits already are committed.

They are not locked in to those schools until they can sign in December, and decommitments are bound to happen, but the spring and summer are busy commitment times for top-level prospects trying to wrap up their recruitment before their high school senior seasons.

The top six recruits are still uncommitted, including the No. 1 ranked prospect in the class, defensive end Bryan Bresee. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound lineman plays for Damascus (Maryland) High School, and is already very much in control of his process.