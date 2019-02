Signing day is next Wednesday, and there are 41 ESPN 300 prospects still unsigned. Some are committed to schools, but for whatever reason did not sign in the December signing period. Others are unsigned and uncommitted.

Here is a look at a few of the unsigned prospects, and where they might end up inking their name on Wednesday.

ATH Kaiir Elam

6-foot-1, 182 pounds

North Palm Beach Florida/The Benjamin School

ESPN 300 rank: 59