Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Georgia were the four teams picked by the College Football Playoff selection committee to battle in the most recent payoff. We believe the following five teams are quickly closing the gap on those four because of their recruiting efforts, and could not only win their conference in the next couple years but also derail Clemson and Alabama's dominance.

Texas A&M under Jimbo Fisher has quickly become one of the SEC's top recruiting programs, currently holding the No. 3 class in the SEC and the country. Signing bigger bodies on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball has been a huge focus over the last two classes, and the Aggies landed several top-tier prospects in that group.