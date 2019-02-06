Darnell Wright, the No. 5 player in the ESPN 300 rankings, announces his decision to play for the Volunteers. (1:20)

The February signing day has come and gone. With only 40 unsigned ESPN 300 prospects coming into the day, there wasn't going to be a lot of movement, but the few decisions that were made carried weight.

We saw ESPN 300 prospects flip, five-stars sign and a few decommitments along the way.