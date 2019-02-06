The February signing day has come and gone. With only 40 unsigned ESPN 300 prospects coming into the day, there wasn't going to be a lot of movement, but the few decisions that were made carried weight.
We saw ESPN 300 prospects flip, five-stars sign and a few decommitments along the way.
While most programs had the majority of their classes wrapped up from the early signing period, some were active on Wednesday. Here is a look at the winners from this signing day and a few teams that didn't fare as well.