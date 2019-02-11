Top college football recruiters for the Class of 2019

The 2019 recruiting class has signed, and Alabama came out on top of the Class Rankings. Though the Crimson Tide have the best class overall, there were many exceptional individual recruiting efforts by coaches across the country in this cycle.

Those efforts should be rewarded, too.

1. Brian Niedermeyer

School: Tennessee

Top commitment: OT Darnell Wright

Niedermeyer helped Tennessee to its third-ever recruiting class with double-digit ESPN 300 commitments. He was the main recruiter for five-star offensive lineman Wright, the Vols' top-ranked commit. He also reeled in ESPN 300 prospects Quavaris Crouch, Henry To'oto'o, Tyus Fields and Jackson Lowe, as well as ESPN JC 50 defensive end Savion Williams.

Niedermeyer went up against Alabama for Wright and To'oto'o and beat Clemson and Michigan for Crouch. Both prospects are huge gets just because of the talent they add to the roster, but they're even more impressive considering the schools Tennessee had to beat for those prospects; Niedermeyer had to put up a big fight and was able to win out. For those efforts, he is the No. 1 recruiter for this class.

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire

2. Drew Mehringer

School: Texas

Top commitment: ATH Bru McCoy

Mehringer isn't far behind Niedermeyer because of what he added to this Texas roster, especially on offense. He coaches wide receivers and is going to have a ton of talent in his room next season. That now includes the No. 1-ranked athlete in the country, Bru McCoy. Many thought the Longhorns would win out for McCoy on early signing day because of the relationship Mehringer had built with him throughout the process. McCoy enrolled at USC instead, but he transferred to Texas shortly thereafter. A big part of that decision came down to the work Mehringer had put in during the recruiting process.

Mehringer also had a hand in landing ESPN 300 athlete Jordan Whittington and four-star wide receivers Jake Smith and Marcus Washington, as well as three-star receiver Kennedy Lewis. Mehringer did a lot to improve the athleticism on the Longhorns' offense in the years to come.