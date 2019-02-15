The transfer market has become a real thing in college football, and whether coaches like it or not, players are entering their names into the transfer portal and finding new destinations at a higher rate than ever before.

Quarterbacks have been more prevalent among transfers and have created almost a second recruiting cycle for coaches trying to find a starting signal-caller. The top-ranked QBs from the 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 classes have all transferred, and there is no reason to think that quarterback transfer market will slow down.

A big reason for the uptick is the number of quarterbacks coming in who are ready to play immediately. We have seen freshmen quarterbacks join a team and disrupt the roster, most notably when true freshman Trevor Lawrence won the starting job over Kelly Bryant at Clemson.

Lawrence's presence on the roster created a ripple effect, with Hunter Johnson, the No. 1 ranked pocket passer in the 2017 recruiting class, transferring from Clemson to Northwestern, and eventually with Bryant redshirting and transferring to Missouri.

Jake Fromm had a similar impact at Georgia when he beat out Jacob Eason for the starting job and Eason later transferred to Washington.

The 2019 class could contribute to future transfers because of some of the talent in the class and the opportunity these prospects will have to play early and often. Here are a few names that could cause transfers in the future.