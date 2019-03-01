        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Where Zach Evans and 2020's top six college football recruits could land

          Bryan Bresee, a defensive end, has his pick of the country's best programs. 3 Step Sports
          9:40 AM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          The top six recruits in the 2020 class are all still uncommitted and heavily pursued. Their recruitment will start to heat up as the weather does, with spring official visits and lists narrowed even further.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices