Alabama, FSU, Ohio State and the tiers of early recruiting

With 96 of the ESPN Junior 300 recruits already committed in the 2020 class, some top recruiting classes are emerging with spring approaching. There are some familiar names already sticking out, which is a given.

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State are all off to fast starts, but there are also some new teams building momentum from the last recruiting class. On the opposite spectrum, there are also a few teams in need of a big recruiting haul in this cycle based off a disappointing finish to the 2019 class.

Here is a look at teams that are on their way to excellent recruiting classes, some teams that need to finish better in 2020 than they did in 2019, and a few programs that could sneak into the conversation of top classes.

Click here to see the ESPN Junior 300

Who's in line to sign a top class

Alabama

After finishing with the No. 1 class in 2019 with 24 ESPN 300 prospects (including two five-star recruits), Alabama already has 11 ESPN Junior 300 commitments in the 2020 class.

That is the most for any program, leading LSU by two.

The remarkable part about Alabama's class so far is that only one commitment is ranked outside the 300, defensive back Jahquez Robinson. The staff already has five commitments ranked in the top 140 and three within the top 50.