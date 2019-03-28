Michigan, Ohio State and the Big Ten's battle for recruiting supremacy

When the 2019 recruiting cycle was wrapped up in February, Michigan finished ahead of Ohio State in the class rankings for the first time since 2010. The Wolverines, sitting at No. 8 nationally, were eight spots ahead of the Buckeyes and bounced back from landing at No. 20 in the class rankings the previous year.

The Michigan staff is hoping this year's results are the new normal, while Ohio State is looking to bounce back in the first full season under new head coach Ryan Day.

With only 17 recruits in the class, compared with Michigan's 26, Ohio State was bound to see a dip in its ranking.

That doesn't mean there wasn't quality in the class, though, as Ohio State signed nine ESPN 300 recruits, including one five-star and four ranked in the top 100. That includes five-star defensive end Zach Harrison, who chose the Buckeyes over Michigan and Penn State in the early signing period.