          Five underdog recruits who transformed into NFL first-rounders

          Kentucky's Josh Allen has vaulted from unranked recruit to potential top-five pick. Joe Robbins/Getty Images
          9:28 AM ET
          • Tom LuginbillESPN Analyst
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
          The 2019 NFL draft is here. Some players have displayed elite talent since high school and will continue to celebrate their strengths on Thursday. Quarterback Kyler Murray, a 2015 five-star recruit, won the Heisman Trophy and is potentially the No. 1 overall selection. Others, such as 2015 No. 1 overall recruit Byron Cowart and No. 5 Martez Ivey, haven't developed as we'd projected.

          But arguably best of all are the prospects who exceeded our expectations. Here are five such players, low- to no-star recruits who will be selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

