Five underdog recruits who transformed into NFL first-rounders

The 2019 NFL draft is here. Some players have displayed elite talent since high school and will continue to celebrate their strengths on Thursday. Quarterback Kyler Murray, a 2015 five-star recruit, won the Heisman Trophy and is potentially the No. 1 overall selection. Others, such as 2015 No. 1 overall recruit Byron Cowart and No. 5 Martez Ivey, haven't developed as we'd projected.

But arguably best of all are the prospects who exceeded our expectations. Here are five such players, low- to no-star recruits who will be selected in the first round of the NFL draft.