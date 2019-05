The ESPN 300 has been released for the 2020 class, and there are some interesting numbers and trends within the list, especially near the top.

Within the top 50 prospects, there are only two quarterbacks, dual-threat QB Haynes King at No. 19 and pocket-passing QB D.J. Uiagaleli at No. 50. That's down from four in 2019 and five in 2018.