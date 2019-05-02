ESPN 300 recruits who remind us of current college stars

When you've been making player evaluations for as long as the ESPN staff has, it can be easy to watch a prospect and quickly compare him to another prospect.

Whether it's measurables, style, tenacity or simple body movements, there can be a multitude of reasons one player might look an awful lot like another. If you've read our player evaluations, you know we often try to make these comparisons to give readers an idea of what prospects might look like at the next level.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the top prospects in the new 2020 ESPN 300 and the recognizable college players to whom they compare.

QB Haynes King

ESPN 300 ranking: No. 19

Hometown: Longview, Texas

College commitment: Uncommitted

College comp: Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez

Dynamic athleticism, speed and arm talent define both of these players. Martinez was on pace to have a huge true freshman season and showed real flashes when healthy in Lincoln last fall. King might be the fastest player in the 2020 quarterback class and also happens to be one of the finest passers. Every team in college football employing a spread offense clamors for athletes like this under center. Haynes is a nightmare to defend when things break down and also as a designated runner. Meanwhile, this aspect of Martinez's game is going to change the Nebraska program.