Future Offensive Power Rankings: Clemson and then who?

After a hiatus for the NCAA tournament and spring practice, the Future Power Rankings return in force.

This second installment will rank the Top 25 offenses. There will be some overlap with the quarterback version for obvious reasons, but also several differences because complete offensive units project differently for certain teams.

These rankings cover the next three seasons -- 2019, 2020 and 2021 -- and take into account current players, potential NFL departures and incoming recruits. Offenses with more guarantees (i.e. proven players with multiple years of eligibility) tend to rank better. The rankings are also done in the moment, so while future coaching changes are considered, this is a snapshot of current rosters and coaching staffs, and future recruits.

Let's get to it.

1. Clemson Tigers

2019 future QB ranking: 1

2018 future offense ranking: 2

Scouting the Tigers: This was a fairly easy choice, mainly because Trevor Lawrence will lead the unit for two more seasons. Clemson has also established itself as the nation's premier wide receiver program, and while the legendary Hunter Renfrow departs, standouts such as Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross are back. The Tigers get 1,600-yard rusher Travis Etienne for at least one more season, and Lyn-J Dixon is only a sophomore. Offensive line recruitment and development has steadily improved at Clemson, which loses standout tackle Mitch Hyatt but should be in good shape. Clemson's overall recruiting on offense is virtually unmatched nationally.