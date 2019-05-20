        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Inside Clemson's incredibly stacked, top-ranked 2020 recruiting class

          Dabo Swinney has won two national titles with recruiting classes ranked outside the top five. Now he has a real chance of maintaining the No. 1 class for 2020. Harry How/Getty Images
          7:28 AM ET
          • Tom VanHaaren
            Close

            Tom VanHaaren

            ESPN Staff Writer
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter
          • Tom Luginbill
            Close

            Tom Luginbill

            ESPN Analyst
            • Senior National Recruiting Analyst for ESPN.com
            • Coached in four professional football leagues
            • Graduated from Eastern Kentucky and Marshall
            Follow on Twitter

          Clemson's incredible 2020 class -- still in the making -- has been in the works since June 2018, which feels like an eternity ago.

          As it stands -- and it's only May -- Clemson has the most five-star commits and the most ESPN 300 commits. Oh, and 11 of its 14 commitments ranked in the top five of their respective positions. (Scroll down to read a quick scouting report on most of Clemson's 2020 commits.)

          So how did the Tigers, which have never had a No. 1 class, get here so quickly?

          The foundation began in June 2018 with ESPN 300 defensive tackle Demonte Capehart, the first pledge, and linebacker Sergio Allen, who followed shortly thereafter. Little did those two know that the wave coming behind them would push Clemson to the top-ranked class and have people talking about quite possibly the best class Dabo Swinney has ever recruited as a head coach.

          Atypical of a staff that usually waits until later in the recruiting cycle to make offers, the team secured an early haul of Capehart, Allen, ESPN 300 offensive linemen Walker Parks and Paul Tchio, and four-star lineman John Williams.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices