Inside Clemson's incredibly stacked, top-ranked 2020 recruiting class

Clemson's incredible 2020 class -- still in the making -- has been in the works since June 2018, which feels like an eternity ago.

As it stands -- and it's only May -- Clemson has the most five-star commits and the most ESPN 300 commits. Oh, and 11 of its 14 commitments ranked in the top five of their respective positions. (Scroll down to read a quick scouting report on most of Clemson's 2020 commits.)

So how did the Tigers, which have never had a No. 1 class, get here so quickly?

The foundation began in June 2018 with ESPN 300 defensive tackle Demonte Capehart, the first pledge, and linebacker Sergio Allen, who followed shortly thereafter. Little did those two know that the wave coming behind them would push Clemson to the top-ranked class and have people talking about quite possibly the best class Dabo Swinney has ever recruited as a head coach.

Atypical of a staff that usually waits until later in the recruiting cycle to make offers, the team secured an early haul of Capehart, Allen, ESPN 300 offensive linemen Walker Parks and Paul Tchio, and four-star lineman John Williams.