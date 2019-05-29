The must-get 2020 recruit for every Top 25 team

There are currently 159 uncommitted recruits remaining in the ESPN 300 -- plenty of highly talented prospects weighing their options. So even as recruiting classes take form, and foundations are laid, there are plenty of prospects for each program.

Of the uncommitted recruits, eight are five-stars, 22 are in the top 50, and 48 are top-100 recruits. There are many prospects who could make a big impact, so let's take a look at the most important Class of 2020 targets for the way-too-early top 25. Tom VanHaaren provides the reasons behind the chosen recruit, and Tom Luginbill gives us the scouting report.

No. 1 Clemson

Must-get: WR Julian Fleming

Size: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

From: Catawissa, Pennsylvania/Southern Columbia

ESPN 300 rank: 4

The reason: The Tigers already have three five-star recruits committed, including the No. 2-ranked recruit overall. Fleming would put this class over the top for Clemson and help separate it some from Alabama's reach in the class rankings. On top of that, Fleming is an outstanding receiver and would be coming to campus as current star receiver, Justyn Ross, would be entering his third season at Clemson. The timing would be ideal for Clemson to plug in another top receiver to help fill a void if Ross leaves. The staff is going to have to fend off Ohio State to land Fleming.

Scouting report: Tall, coordinated and speedy; good body control. Precise route-runner with quick feet and surge off the ball. Shifty and can accelerate on a straight line. Can get vertical. Excellent ball skills. Tracks deep ball, shows focus in a crowd. Shields ball from defenders. Good motor, smart, plays hard.