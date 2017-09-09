2017 College Football Rankings - Week 2

AP Top 25

RKTeamRecPtsTrend
1AlabamaALA(60)1-01524
2Ohio StateOSU(1)1-01445
3ClemsonCLEM1-01317 2
4Penn StatePSU1-01303 2
5OklahomaOKLA1-01253 2
6USCUSC1-01224 2
7WashingtonWASH1-01083 1
8MichiganMICH1-01051 3
9WisconsinWIS1-0979
10Florida StateFSU0-1976 7
11Oklahoma StateOKST1-0950 1
12LSULSU1-0898 1
13AuburnAUB1-0873 1
14StanfordSTAN1-0772
15GeorgiaUGA1-0685
16MiamiMIAMI1-0537 2
17LouisvilleLOU1-0529 1
18Virginia TechVT1-0490 3
19Kansas StateKSU1-0398 1
20Washington StateWSU1-0216 4
21South FloridaUSF2-0207 2
22FloridaFLA0-1164 5
23TCUTCU1-0154NR
24Notre DameND1-0141NR
25TennesseeTENN1-0124
Complete Rankings

Dropped from rankings: West Virginia 22, Texas 23

Others receiving votes: Utah 96, UCLA 82, West Virginia 70, Colorado 65, Maryland 45, Oregon 44, South Carolina 44, Boise State 22, Northwestern 20, Houston 14, San Diego State 11, Texas Tech 4, Kentucky 4, Iowa 3, California 2, Mississippi State 1, Navy 1, Michigan State 1, Nebraska 1, Pittsburgh 1, Vanderbilt 1

Coaches Poll

RKTeamRecPtsTrend
1AlabamaALA(60)1-01619
2Ohio StateOSU(2)1-01526
3ClemsonCLEM(3)1-01466 2
4Penn StatePSU1-01343 2
5USCUSC1-01338 1
6OklahomaOKLA1-01274 2
7WashingtonWASH1-01202
8MichiganMICH1-01105 1
9Florida StateFSU0-11044 6
10Oklahoma StateOKST1-01020 1
11WisconsinWIS1-0963 1
12LSULSU1-0941
13AuburnAUB1-0863
14StanfordSTAN1-0839
15GeorgiaUGA1-0767
16LouisvilleLOU1-0574 1
17MiamiMIAMI1-0549 1
18Virginia TechVT1-0502 4
19Kansas StateKSU1-0434
20South FloridaUSF2-0257 1
21TennesseeTENN1-0197 3
22Washington StateWSU1-0192NR
23UtahUTAH1-0185 2
24FloridaFLA0-1179 8
25Notre DameND1-0116NR
Complete Rankings

Dropped from rankings: West Virginia 20, Texas 23

Others receiving votes: TCU 80, Colorado 78, Maryland 60, West Virginia 56, UCLA 47, Oregon 42, Arkansas 37, Boise State 36, Nebraska 30, Mississippi State 28, Memphis 21, Pittsburgh 19, Northwestern 15, San Diego State 12, NC State 9, Iowa 8, South Carolina 8, Minnesota 6, Kentucky 6, California 5, Navy 5, Syracuse 4, UCF 3, Arizona 3, Vanderbilt 3, Houston 3, Texas 3, Army 2, Georgia Tech 1

