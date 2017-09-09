NCAAF News
UCF reschedules Memphis game to Friday because of Hurricane Irma
UCF's upcoming home game against Memphis has been rescheduled to Friday night in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.
Mayfield a better QB than Barrett?
Trevor Matich says in order for No. 5 Oklahoma to defeat No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, Baker Mayfield has to outplay J.T. Barrett.
Sumlin focusing on team, not job security
Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin expresses that his focus is on improving the team and not outside comments made about his job status.
Florida St. drops to No. 10 in AP poll; Bama, Ohio St., Clemson 1-3
Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP poll after its convincing victory over Florida State, which fell seven spots to No. 10. Clemson rose two spots to No. 3, while Ohio State remained No. 2.
Kevin Sumlin on A&M regent's call for ouster: I don't focus on 'anything outside this program'
Kevin Sumlin is not paying attention to the comments made by a Texas A&M regent calling for his firing, saying he doesn't focus on "anything outside this program."
Early betting look for Week 2: Jump on UCF bandwagon
Will Harris identifies games to watch for Week 2 of the college football season, including a UCF-Memphis showdown and the intriguing matchup between Oklahoma and Ohio State.