The latest ESPN 300 sees some of the top recruits rise in the rankings. Those prospects are also some of the most sought after recruits this summer. College football coaches are limited in their interactions with prospects in the summer due to NCAA rules, but that doesn't mean recruiting stops or that there aren't any intriguing storylines to watch.

Recruiting never ends, so here is a look at a few of summer's more interesting recruits to keep an eye on.