After The Opening, these 2018 commits are ready to start

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- Nike's The Opening showcases many of the top high school football prospects in the country, putting the players through drills and 7-on-7 play. With more than 160 of the best recruits in one place, many of the uncommitted prospects often get most of the attention.

The recruits who have already chosen their schools, however, are giving the fans a glimpse as to what could be coming to campus soon. Here is a look at some of the committed prospects participating in The Opening who could make an immediate impact for their future teams.