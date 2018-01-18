Everything you need to know about the 2019 recruiting class

What is clear in the still fairly early stages of the 2019 class is that there are some excellent defensive end prospects in this group. What is not as clear at this point is which of them is No. 1. A strong argument can be made for any of the three near the top of the ESPN Junior 300, but now it's Kayvon Thibodeaux (Westlake Village, California/Oaks Christian) who leads that group and is the No. 1 overall player. The disruptive DE is coming off an excellent junior season in which he tallied 20 sacks. Thibodeaux is a lengthy prospect with room to fill out and physically develop. He also possesses an explosive first step and has shown he can be a menacing edge rusher. The rangy defender also can be a factor in pursuit has shown a good motor and competitive demeanor. The evaluation process is far from over and competition for the top spot is already shown it will be tough, but Thibodeaux continues to make a strong case for being the No. 1 player.
