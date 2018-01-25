Where will the remaining uncommitted ESPN 300 players sign?

Insider

The Class of 2018 is turning for the home stretch. While more than 2,000 prospects took advantage of the December signing period, more than 75 ESPN 300 prospects remain uncommitted following the three-day, late-December window. That means there is even more emphasis on the top prospects still available. Some major recruiting battles are coming down to final visits and head coach in-home visits, with all the major players in college football jockeying to close in emphatic fashion.

Editor's Picks ESPN 300 Rankings QB, and Georgia commit, Justin Fields remains at the top of the final ESPN 300. He's joined at the top by Trevor Lawrence at No. 2, marking the first time QBs have held the top two spots.

Georgia leaps to No. 1 with big signing day The first day of the early signing period belonged to Georgia. The Bulldogs moved to the top class, jumping Ohio State by adding four ranked prospects Wednesday. Clemson also did well, moving into the top five. 1 Related

With just two official visit weekends remaining, here is a look at some of the top recruiting battles remaining in the class.